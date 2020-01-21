Historical marker unveiled at Kentucky gym where Ali trained

People passing by the Kentucky gym where Muhammad Ali learned to box can see a new historical marker that has been placed there.

The Columbia Gym at Spalding University in Louisville also has a red bicycle hanging over the entrance to the gym.

Ali's red bike was stolen when he was young, leading him to a police officer who trained at the gym.

Officer Joe Martin told Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, he would have to learn to fight, and Clay started training at the same gym.

News outlets report the marker was unveiled last week the day before Ali would have turned 78.

He died in 2016.