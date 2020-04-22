History museum needs your help to document Lexington's COVID-19 experience

The Lexington History Museum needs your help to document Lexington's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum says it's called the Lexington Pandemic History Project.

They are asking people to send them their Lexington Pandemic experience to: iinfo@LexHistory.org, subject line "Virus."

The information you send them doesn't have to be very long. They say it can be a photo or two and can be as long as you like.

The museum says they want to build a historical record. A historian will review what is sent in when all this is literally past and its time to write the history of Lexington in the pandemic.