Hitachi temporarily laying off 120 Harrodsburg workers, citing GM strike

A major Mercer County employer has announced it is laying off more than 100 workers because of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike with General Motors.

In a statement, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas announced the employees will be temporarily laid off effective Tuesday. The Harrodsburg plant supplies more than 30 GM plants, and 16 of those are in the U.S.

Employees were offered to take vacation time or voluntary unpaid time off, and the company utilized certain strategies to try and avoid laying off workers.

"Our hope was that there would be a quick end to the strike and that we could get back to our regular operating schedule as soon as this week," senior vice president of human resources Craig Fisher said. "Unfortunately, that did not happen, and there is currently no indication of a pending settlement."

The strike against General Motors and 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week, and both sides are unable to come to terms on wages and profit-sharing among other bargaining items.

The Harrodsburg plant will still employ 1,000 workers during the strike, and Hitachi hopes the strike will end so it can once again staff the GM lines.

Hitachi is continuing to provide employee benefits to the affected workers and offering assistance to receive unemployment benefits.

The company's Berea plant will not be impacted.