Hitting the trail safely

After being cooped up inside for so long, many people are taking to the great outdoors. As you enjoy everything mother nature has to offer, it's important to do so safely.

"Have a plan where you are going to hike at. Look at the map, talk to somebody so that when you leave, they know where you are at," Lisa Johnson, Powell County Search and Rescue, said. "Know where you are going, but always have a plan. Pick out the trails you want to hit. If you have any questions when you get up there, stop at the lodge or someone with information who can tell you what are the best trails."

Make sure the distance of the trail is doable, and consider weather as a factor too. If it's a hot day, it might be best to keep it short.

Make sure you have a whistle to signal for help.

"Now I see people out when I'm out walking around or something and they say 'hey we have our whistles!'," Johnson said. "That's awesome because they have learned that whistling three times means you are in distress. Blow it, and blow it again, and we can ear you."

Above all else, simply don't go it alone, so there is always someone there to help.

"Because you have someone with you," Johnson said. "You fall, you can get hurt, and it's so easy to trip. Right now the trails are still wet. It's rained a lot. So, it's dry here but those trails are muddy."

One of the best things that you can do is be prepared for the unexpected. Always make sure to pack enough water, food, and any necessary medication, in the event that you get stuck somewhere overnight.