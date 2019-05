Former Kentucky pitcher Sean Hjelle made his return to Lexington Monday morning and struck out four Legends batters in four and one third innings.

Courtesy: Regina Rickert

He got the start for the Augusta GreenJackets in a no-decision. With Monday's performance, the Giants' No. 6 overall prospect lowered his ERA to 2.50.

Augusta won Monday's game 2-1 to take the series over Lexington.

Over the last two seasons, Kentucky baseball has had more than 20 players drafted.