Holiday feast feeds those fighting food insecurity in Fayette County

Nearly 500 people, children and the elderly, came in for the Lexington Rescue Mission's Christmas dinner and fellowship.

This year's warmer weather is kinder to those living on the streets and walking to work and school, which meant less requests for coffee and more for lemonade.

Nearly 16 percent of people living in Fayette County are food insecure, according to Feeding America's 2017 report.

To make a difference, volunteers served up plates with all of the traditional sides and a ham entree.

"We treat it like they're coming to someone's home, so they will come in here, these volunteers will get their dinner, serve it to them at their table," said Kim Livesay, the mission's director of development.

Volunteer Taylor Fothergill drove her family to Lexington from Cincinnati for the evening. She started volunteering for the mission for service hours and fell in love with the cause.

"The staff will always put a smile on your face and the people they serve are really true and good people, and everyone deserves not only to have a good Christmas, but the best life they possibly can," Fothergill said.

