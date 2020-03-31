Home & About | How to take a virtual journey to Disney World

While Disney World might be closed because of the coronavirus, that doesn't mean you and your children can't take a spin on the attractions.

While of course they're no substitution for the real thing, check out the point-of-view videos of Disney rides available online from SoCal Attractions 360.

Two brothers who love to go on epic adventures around the world created the site where you will find dozens of videos from attractions at all four theme parks at Disney World in Florida.

All you need are the internet, a screen to watch, and a pair of Mickey Mouse ears to have virtual visit to the theme parks.

From waiting in line to every moment of the ride, you can go check out all your favorite attractions, like classics Peter Pan and Splash Mountain.

Dim the lights and visit the ghosts inside the Haunted Mansion or travel out the galaxy on Space Mountain.

