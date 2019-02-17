Home destroyed in Clay Co. fire at site of multiple fires in last 2 days

Units from the Manchester Fire Department and Lockard’s Creek Fire Department were sent to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they were called to Curry Branch Road around 2:30 a.m. Crews say they had been called to the same area three times over the past two days.

When they arrived, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed, and too dangerous for units to make entry.

Instead, firefighters, along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, provided protection to nearby residences and wooded areas before clearing the scene.

According to the Manchester Fire Department, units had been called to structure fires on Curry Branch Road twice on Friday and once on Saturday.

Friday's fires were reported at houses, but turned out to be fires in small outbuildings, one at 9:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m. At both scenes, crews extinguished the fires. Also at both scenes, a woman became combative with firefighters and talked down to emergency personnel.

On Saturday, they were called to the location around 9:00 a.m. to discover another outbuilding that had caught fire. Firefighters worked to protect nearby homes, located within ten feet of the flames.

The Kentucky State Police Arson Investigator has been notified of the fires.