Home on the edge of a cliff deemed a safe place to live

A home in Roane County, Tennessee appears to hang from a hillside and has neighbors questioning whether it is on the edge of disaster. However, officials said they won't condemn the home.

Neighbors said heavy rain and flooding caused a landslide that left the home clinging to the edge of a bluff. / (Source: WVLT)

The Roane County Building Inspector confirmed the home will not be condemned unless more land continues to give way.

Neighbors living across the Tennessee River from the home in question told WVLT that heavy rain and flooding caused a landslide that left the home clinging to the edge of a bluff.

They said a husband and wife still live in the home, despite its precarious situation. Officials say they still haven't been able to connect with the homeowners.

According to neighbors, two other nearby homes were also affected. However, they said those homes were not in as bad of shape.

Days after flooding hit in February, county officials told WVLT that they scheduled a visit to the home to inspect the situation, but that nobody came to the door when they knocked.

The Roane County Building Inspector's office said workers are still assessing damage throughout the entire county and sending all information directly to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.