Home theater store Barney Miller's prepares to open showroom to clients

Wednesday, retailers can open their doors back up to customers.

Many business owners say they're excited to welcome back customers, but it's still going to be a new kind of normal.

Barney Miller's, a home theater store, is opening its showroom to clients.

"We're prepared as we could possibly be," says store owner Barney Miller.

Miller says the store is considered an essential business, so they have been able to help with services throughout the pandemic. He says this has been vital to keeping the business afloat during a tough time.

"Actually, our April business was up a little from last April, so it was very surprising," Miller says.

Miller says people have been spending more time at home, so wifi networks and internet security have been important. He says that's helped keep technicians busy. Still, Miller shares his showroom is a big part of what makes Barney Miller's.

"We've got such a fascinating showroom to let people experience before they buy, so the last couple of months has been really tough not being able to do that," Miller says.

Miller says the store will follow CDC guidelines. He will have thermometers, masks, and sanitizers by the front door. He knows fewer people could be in the store at one time, but he says he does not have a high volume showroom and is taking more appointments.

As for how his loyal customers feel about opening day?

"A gentleman this morning, he touched base with us this morning, and he was excited we were opening up, and you know really happy for us I think," Miller says.

Miller says he's always keeping social distancing in mind. His employees are riding individually in vans and people are spread out throughout the showroom for company meetings.