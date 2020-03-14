Homeless community facing challenges amid COVID-19

COVID-19 is forcing all of us to make changes. Many of us are taking extra precautions to stay safe. But some in our community don't have the same resources to take care of their health. Lexington leaders hope the community can help.

The CDC has given many general precautions to help us all fight the corona virus. One is washing your hands. Another, just stay home. If you're homeless, these precautions are a lot more difficult, or impossible, to follow.

"There are individuals in the midst of a pandemic that can't go home because they don't have one," says director of the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Polly Ruddick.

Ruddick is collecting supplies to help keep the homeless community safe. She says hand sanitizers are vital, but so are thermometers.

"We have to change our intake process as part of the recommendations for the CDC, and that's taking everyone's temperature upon entry into either our day shelters or our overnight shelters," says Ruddick.

Ruddick says the homeless population experiences more chronic illnesses than the general population. As COVID-19 comes in, she's getting concerned.

"We also have about a hundred people over the age of 60 that are currently in our system, that combined with COPD, diabetes, heart disease," says Ruddick.

For Ruddick, it's about taking action. She asks the community to come together.

"We are smart individuals, we can work together to solve this, and I think that's what drives me every single day," says Ruddick.

It could be something small, like collecting supplies, that makes all the difference.

If you have hand sanitizer or thermometers to donate just take them to the city's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention. It’s at the Phoenix building on 101 Vine Street.