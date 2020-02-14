Homeless man found dead under I-75 overpass in Lexington

A man was found dead along Winchester Road in Lexington early Friday morning.

Lexington police said someone called to report a man sleeping in the cold under the I-75 overpass. The caller was concerned the man was not properly dressed for the cold weather.

Police responded and found a man unresponsive. Police notified the coroner.

Police told WKYT the victim was born in 1960 and that he was homeless. His name has not been released.

This is at least the second time a homeless person has been found dead in Lexington this winter.