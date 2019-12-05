Homeless veteran getting a brand new home in Lincoln County

A homeless veteran is getting a brand new home in Lincoln County in time for Christmas thanks to donations and hard work from volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity is building the home for Joe Spears.

He served in the Vietnam War from 1968-69. Spears was wounded multiple times, received two Purple Hearts, and earned the Bronze Star.

Recently, Spears has been living out of his car or with his children.

Habitat for Humanity is building a one-bedroom home for Spears on his land. He previously had a house there, but it was torn down after falling into disrepair.

People and organizations have donated their time or supplies to the veteran.

Spears says he's grateful to for the opportunity to have his own place.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say donations have paid for 85 percent of the project, but more is needed to finish it.

You can send donations to Lincoln County Habitat for Humanity at P.O. Box 123, Stanford, KY 40484,

The group hopes to have Spears' new home finished by next week.