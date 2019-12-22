Homelessness rates increase nationwide and in Lexington

A new government report says more Americans were homeless in 2019.

Homelessness increased by 2.7 percent, according to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

The report cites California's homeless rates as a main factor for the uptick, but Ginny Ramsey, the director of the Catholic Action Center in Lexington, said her shelter's beds were more full this year.

Kim Bottom, who says she's been homeless on and off since 2006, said she's seen more people on the streets this year.

According to the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention in Lexington, the numbers are up in the area.

Ramsey said she takes HUD's report with a grain of salt.

"Those numbers they know are skewed," she said. "They're way lower, they can't count all the folks on one night, nor do they count people in jail, or in programs."

The report says the number of homeless vets has gone down, which Lexington's numbers support.

"I would say one of the strongest efforts I've seen here in Lexington is how the VA has been working toward getting veterans housed," Ramsey said.

She said there's an influx of vulnerable people, including older, retired folks.

"Baby boomers who are falling out of housing, and people who are suffering with disability, and then the third category of course being, victims of addiction," she said.

She said it's less about the statistics and more about the people.

"It's not about making a program that fits them all, it's about working with individuals who, we as a community, step by step, person by person, we can fix," Ramsey said.

For Bottom, who says she struggles with drug addiction, getting back on her feet is the hard part.

"Paying bills, and doing different things like a normal person would do, I have a hard time doing that," she said.