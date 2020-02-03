Homeowners hold suspected burglar at gunpoint until deputies arrive

A burglary suspect is behind bars in Clay County.

The sheriff's office says Sunday night, around 8, deputies arrested 34-year-old Johnathan Sizemore at a home on Paces Creek Road.

We're told the homeowners called to report they were holding someone, later identified as Sizemore, at gunpoint after they caught him burglarizing the outbuilding on the property.

They were able to hold him at gunpoint until deputies got to the scene.

The sheriff's office says Sizemore showed signs of being intoxicated and later admitted to taking meth.

Sizemore was arrested on charges of burglary and public intoxication.