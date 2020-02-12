Homes targeted for a second time in Lexington shootings

Lexington police are once again investigating early morning shootings in which two homes were targeted.

The same two homes that were shot into Wednesday morning were among a string of early morning shootings on Monday.

Wednesday's first shooting occurred around 12:30 on Mirror Lake Drive.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired. They noticed several shell casings on the road and saw a car fleeing the scene.

Officers followed the car until it crashed into a tree on Redding Road at Man o'War.

Two men from that car were detained by police. One man was taken to the hospital because of injuries from the crash. The other man was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police said no one was inside the home on Mirror Lake Drive when the shots were fired.

Two hours later, police responded to a report of shots fired on Georgetown Street.

Dozens of shell casings were on the street in front of the home, which was also unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw possible suspects get into a brown car moments after the shooting.

