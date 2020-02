A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police say officers responded Monday morning, around 10, to a home in the 2200 block of Alexandria Drive where a woman was found dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but police say the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600 or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.