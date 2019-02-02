Hong Kong police destroy WWWI grenade found in potatoes

News reports say Hong Kong police have destroyed a World War I-era hand grenade found at a food-processing plant in a shipment of potatoes from France.

The newspaper Sing Tao Daily and other outlets said employees found a suspicious object encased in mud on Saturday.

A bomb squad concluded the 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) object was a hand grenade, possibly of German origin. News reports said they closed a nearby street, moved cars and piled sandbags around the grenade, then detonated it.

Sing Tao cited police as saying there was no indication of criminal activity.

