Honor A.P. edged out Authentic Saturday afternoon at Santa Anita Park to win the G1 Santa Anita Derby.

With the win, Honor A.P. earns 100 Kentucky Derby prep points and now sits in second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 120 points behind first-place Tiz the Law (122 points).

With Saturday's second-place finish, Bob Baffert's Authentic checks in at No. 4 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 100 points.

The next big race is the Belmont Stakes on June 20.