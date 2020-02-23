Honoring Fleming County native in iconic World War II photo 75 years later

Today was the 75th anniversary of the assault on Iwo Jima and arguably one of the most iconic pictures of all time.

"Iwo Jima Flag Raising" shows six Marines raising an American flag on Iwo Jima, and one of these Marines is from the state of Kentucky.

You've probably seen the photo. Taken 75 years ago, it's become a symbol for the Marine Corps. It also won the Pulitzer Prize in 1945.

What you might not know, is that one of the soldiers pictured is from Fleming County.

"He is the second one back," says Dwanye Price.

Price is the nephew of Franklin R. Sousley, who is one of the six Marines to raise an American flag from the highest point on Iwo Jima. He says his uncle always wanted to fight for his county.

"The war started he just wanted to get into the war, and his grandfather and Ray Mitchell talked him out of going in right away," says Price.

Sousley got his way. He was drafted by the US Army. Then he enlisted in the Marine Corps… and he became part of arguably one of the most iconic moments in history. A moment that helped the Allies win the war.

"We have an airbase on Iwo Jima for the invasion of Japan and this paved the way to save countless Japanese and American lives," says Task Force Omega of Ky. executive director Danny Belcher.

"So this flag-raising really, I'm going to say, helped win the war for us," says Price.

The picture was taken 75 years ago, but veterans say it's an important reminder that wars are still going on today, and people are still paying the ultimate sacrifice.

"Three of the six in the photo paid the ultimate price, they gave their lives for our country," says Price.

Sousley was shot by a sniper a month after the photo was taken. But, before he died, he told family members he had a feeling he was a part of something special.

"He wrote to my grandmother and told her to watch the papers, that he made history," says Price.

Sousley's family did keep a close eye on the paper. His nephew says soon enough the picture was on every newspaper in the U.S. Price is making sure his uncle's legacy lives on.

"Very, very proud to be related to him," says Price.

The moment captured in the photo pictures one of the bloodiest battles in World War II. More than 6,500 Americans were killed.