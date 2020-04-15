Hope Center offering digital AA, NA meetings for those in recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted multiple arenas of day-to-day life for Kentuckians, including people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Now, the Hope Center in Lexington has changed its normal operations to offer virtual meetings to those in recovery.

"Recovery is about community and it's about helping each other," says Director of Development, Carrie Thayer.

The Hope Center provides resources to about 350 men and women recovering from addiction.

Some of those include in-person Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, but with the latest requirements of social distancing, the Hope Center has switched to a virtual set up.

Moving these meetings online will maintain consistency, which staff members says is important in recovery.

"Learning how to live life without drugs and alcohol, that it is a lot of stress all at once, so being able to talk to each other and share with others going through the same thing is very critical," says Thayer.

The Quantrell Auto Group and Voices of Hope donated seven laptops to get things started.

"In the classrooms there's a laptop and there's a screen. The guys are broken up into small groups so they can keep social distancing and take part in the AA and NA meetings," says Thayer.

The Hope Center is offering help to others who need it as well.

"For any of those that are out in the community that might need help with their recovery we are sharing all the same links and the same AA and NA meetings they we're using," says Thayer.

