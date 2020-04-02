Hopkins Co. Judge-Exec. issues Executive Order establishing curfew

Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. has issued an Executive Order establishing a curfew for Hopkins County in an effort to improve social distancing and decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The order states that anyone 18-year-old or younger should not be in public between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or are at work, or going to or from their place of employment.

Groups of 10 or more people congregating in a public place are also prohibited according to the order. Unassociated persons are still allowed in public places.

Currently, three people in Hopkins County have died of the virus, while the Hopkins County Health Department has confirmed 33 cases.

