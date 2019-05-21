"Horse Mania" statue moves into new home with the original artist

A “Horse Mania” statue has made its way back to the original artist in Lexington.

The Lily Mo-Neigh is proudly greeting people at the Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm, a senior living facility in Lexington. It's one of 89 horses that were part of the 2010 Horse Mania art project. The statues were donated and painted by artists, then auctioned off for local charities.

Artist Ann Pass says the Lily Mo-Neigh was inspired by Claude Monet. “He’s always been my hero.”

The Lily Mo-Neigh hasn't always been at the Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm. Nine years ago, the horse was sold and sent to Ohio. Pass's son tracked her down. After explaining the story, the owner agreed to sell the horse.

Now, Lily Mo-Neigh is a staple at the senior living facility and under the watchful eye of her creator.

"When I hear someone say 'I’ll meet you at the horse,' I’m always so tickled that it's a meeting place now," Pass laughs.