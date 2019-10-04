Horse euthanized after fourth race of Keeneland Fall Meet

A horse has died after suffering a 'catastrophic injury' during the fourth race of Keeneland's Fall Meet.

Keeneland announced Stella d'Oro was euthanized following the injury to the left front limb.

The race track announced another horse, Fast Dreamer, was vanned off in the fifth race after the filly suffered an injury to her right front leg.

Keeneland will conduct a review of the death and injury, and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will conduct its own investigation.