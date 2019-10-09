Horse dies, jockey injured in race at Keeneland

Keeneland has announced a horse has died and the jockey was injured in a turf race on Wednesday.

An incident report states Triggerman suffered a "catastrophic injury" to the left front limb.

The jockey, Adam Beschizza, suffered a clavicle injury following the horse's injury.

"He was stable upon discharge from Keeneland’s First Aid station and transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington for further evaluation," Keeneland Medical Director Dr. Barry Schumer said.

A horse also died in Keeneland's first day of the Fall Meet.