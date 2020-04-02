Horse falls out of trailer going 70 mph on I-75

There was an equine emergency on I-75 Thursday morning.

A horse fell out the back of a trailer that was going about 70 mph.

We're told the horse bounced down the road and laid there until his owner came back.

Thankfully, the horse was then able to get up and the owner, with the help of some Good Samaritans, was able to get the horse off the road.

I LITERALLY just witnessed this horse fall out of the back of his van on I-75... the horse bounced down the road at about 70 mph.. laid in the road until his owner came back... and popped back up, albeit, pretty beat up. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/qUypv3rRGC — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) April 2, 2020

Paws 4 the Cause says the Georgetown Police Dept. was also able to quickly get officers on scene to block the road while the horse was loose.

While hurt, Paws for the Cause says the horse will recover.