Horse farm copes with dry conditions

It has been an abnormally dry September out across the Bluegrass. This has caused some negative impacts, especially to horse farms. One of many farms impacted is Mulholland Springs in Lexington.

"I'm having to go through a lot more hay. This time of year usually there is plenty of grass out in the fields so they can just eat like they normally would," John Mulholland, Co-Owner and General Manager, said. "It is just more expenditure is what it really comes down to."

The abnormally hot and dry pattern can be hard on the wallet. It is also hard for the foals, especially those that are separated from their mothers.

"There is just dust everywhere. They are getting sick, they are coughing," Mulholland said. "We are making sure if they are coughing or if they have any temperature, we make sure we are treating them with antibiotics."

On top of taking good care of any sick foals, Mulholland Springs is proactive in keeping their horses healthy. There are fans in the barns to keep the horses cool. The horses are also given electrolytes to stay hydrated on particularly hot days.

"Horses are better in the cold than they are actually in the heat. A lot of them don't sweat very well. So, when it is 90 or 95 degrees out there and the sun is beating down on them it's actually a lot harder than say it was 0 outside," Mulholland said.

The mostly dry pattern looks to continue for the next seven days.