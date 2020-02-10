Horse found shot off Tates Creek Road in Lexington dies

A horse that was found suffering from a gunshot to the head last week has died.

‘Lucky Penny’ was found with blood around her face at a farm near the Fayette-Jessamine County line off Tates Creek Road.

She was taken to Hagyard Equine Medical Institute for treatment.

Unfortunately, infections from the wound progressed, making it impossible for the horse to swallow. Over the weekend, her owners made the decision to euthanize her.

Officers are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting.

The shooting is the second like it in the same area. Another horse was shot and killed at Springhouse Farm in 2018.

