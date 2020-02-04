2nd horse shot in same area another horse was killed in Lexington

Lexington police are trying to find who’s responsible for the shooting of a horse near the Fayette-Jessamine County line off Tates Creek Road.

A surgeon taking care of the horse tells WKYT the shooting happened in the very early morning hours of Monday. That’s when she was called for a horse with blood around its face.

“If the bullet had been, say, four inches higher she would not be alive at this time,” Dr. Liz Barrett said. “So it basically entered through the front of her nose and came out the back just behind her jaw.”

Barrett said the bullet nearly shattered the horses' jaw bone.

The horse is now being cared for at the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute by Barrett and her team.

The shooting is the second like it to happen in this area. Another horse was shot and killed at Springhouse Farm in 2018.

Officers are now trying to find out who is responsible, why this happened and whether or not it’s connected to the one at Springhouse Farm.

Barrett said there’s no telling how long it will take this horse to recover or what the long term damage could be.