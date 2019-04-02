Horse injuries on the mind of equine hospital ahead of Keeneland Spring Meet

With Keeneland’s Spring Meet starting at the end of the week, a lot of attention will be focused on horse racing and horse safety in the Bluegrass.

This comes after the deaths of 23 horses at the Santa Anita Park in California in the past few months.

Dr. Larry Bramlage has been working as an equine surgeon in Kentucky for the past 40 years. He says those in the industry are keeping a close eye on the incidents at Santa Anita, and are also jumpstarting in-depth research to protect both horses and riders.

But he says still, every once in a while a rash of fatal injuries surfaces.

“One happened six years ago in New York at Aqueduct, and nobody knows exactly why it’s happened, but usually it’s a coming together of several factors and certainly one of the things you have to worry about at Santa Anita is the amount of rain they got in a short period of time,” said Bramlage.

While Bramlage said that the total amount of these fatal injuries is small, compared to the amount of horses that race or train each day, industry professionals say they still understand why it’s causing concern.

“Everybody likes horses and it just kind of wrenches your heart when a horse gets hurt,” Bramlage said. “While ligament tears and fractures are treatable for us, for horses they unfortunately can be fatal.”