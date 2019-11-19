Horse racing organizations create Thoroughbred Safety Coalition

The top horse racing organizations in the country are coming together to create the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition.

The coalition will work together to develop new reforms and to ensure the safety of horses and jockeys.

New safety, medication, operational, and integrity guidelines will be put into place.

“Thoroughbred racing is steeped in tradition, and we want the sport to live on for generations to come, and that is only possible with all of us working together to ensure that the safety and well-being of our athletes is our top priority,” said Drew Fleming, President, and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited.

"There is no single solution, and we are committed to finding the right answers, wherever that may lead us,” said Bill Thomason, President, and CEO of Keeneland Association Inc.

The founding members of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition include Breeders’ Cup Limited, Churchill Downs Inc., Keeneland Association Inc., the New York Racing Association Inc. (NYRA), Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and The Stronach Group.

Together, those groups represent more than 85 percent of graded stakes racing in America.

The group made the announcement at Keeneland.

You can find the full list of the new measures here.