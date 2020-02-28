Horse safety a top priority as Keeneland prepares for 2020 racing season

The 2020 racing season is just weeks away and officials at Keeneland are preparing for the races.

After the controversy surrounding horse racing during 2019, Keenland officials are taking steps to improve their races in 2020.

The safety of horses was a major point of discussion during the off-season.

"The safety and integrity are pillars that Keeneland was founded on, going all the way back in 1936," Bob Elliston said. "It is continually something we are evaluating in terms of new methods and new processes that we can bring to bear on racing."

Now, the race track is announcing new regulations to help promote rest and overall health for the horses.

"It is the single most important thing we can do here at Keeneland as well as the entire industry," Elliston said. "There's been a recognition, I think, by many constituents in the industry that we have a shared responsibility: the race track, the veterinarian, the trainer, the owner, the jockey. We all have a role in this."

The rules say horses are not allowed to race without first being cleared by a veterinarian three days before the event and trainers aren't allowed to work the horses without 5 days clearance by a veterinarian.

Those new regulations go into effect when the stables open Keeneland is also looking to hire new seasonal employees.

They will also hold a job fair this Saturday. Click here if you'd like more information.