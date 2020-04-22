Horses visit residents at Lexington senior living facility

One Lexington assisted living facility made an exception to its visitation policy, allowing two special guests to swing by.

Julie Kaufman brought American Saddlebred Reggie and Grace, a Morgan, to Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm.

The horses are usually used for riding lessons.

Because they're out of work, she wanted to bring them to senior living facilities to brighten the day of residents.

One of today's organizers says her and Kaufman's mothers are both at assisted living facilities. She says it was special to see her own mom from a distance.

"To have something show up at their doorstep like a horse, they were waiting anxiously," Susi Day said. "They were happy, they were joyful, this made their day. This made their week."

Reggie and Grace are already booked to visit another senior home in Midway this Friday.