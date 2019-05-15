Horseshoe Southern Indiana undergoing $85M expansion

A popular casino destination for many in Kentucky has announced a massive expansion with expanded gaming options.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Horseshoe Southern Indiana will have a new 100,000 sq. ft. land-based casino, and it will open as Caesars Southern Indiana.

The $85 million project will feature slots, table games and a sportsbook. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a sports betting bill into law in May.

New restaurants are also expected to be in the expansion.

The casino is approximately a 30-minute drive from Louisville and a 90-minute drive from Lexington.