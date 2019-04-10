Horseshoes agrees to fine, 10-day alcohol suspension following deadly DUI crash

Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon has agreed to a fine and alcohol suspension following a deadly crash where one of its patrons traveled the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Lexington.

The bar will not serve alcohol from May 17-26, and it must pay a $10,000 fine following a Jan. 6 crash involving driver Joey Lee Bailey and a family of five from Michigan. All six people died in the crash.

The Lexington ABC office accused Horseshoes of serving Bailey while he was already under the influence of alcohol. He would leave the bar and get on Interstate 75 on the wrong ramp. Six miles later he struck an SUV head-on. All five members of the Abbas family, Issam Abbas, 42; Dr. Rima Abbas, 38; and their children Ali, 14; Isabella, 13; and Giselle, 7, were killed.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Relatives of Abbas filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Fayette Circuit Court against Horseshoes and Roosters in Georgetown.