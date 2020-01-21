Hospital in Boyd County shutting down later this year

A hospital in Boyd County is shutting down later this year.

WSAZ reports Bon Secours Health System says it will be exiting acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-state communities by the end of September 2020.

That means Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) will close.

The hospital employs about 1,000 people.

“The announcement that Bellefonte Hospital is closing is devastating news for our community. We have so many critical health care needs that are best met by a local facility,” said Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell.

Hospital officials say more information will be provided in the coming months. In the interim, care will continue as normal.