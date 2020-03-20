Hospitals make changes before peak of COVID-19 outbreak

Hospitals are preparing for the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the next few weeks and we've tried to prepare for additional volumes of patients, and we want to be ready when those patients present themselves," says Baptist Health chief nursing officer Karen Hill.

This could mean changes are happening.

"Decrease the number of entrances into our hospital so that we can monitor people's temperature and screen them coming and going to protect our staff and our patients," Hill adds.

One visitor over the age of 16 per patient at Baptist Health. The next course of action? Supplies.

Experts say we should expect more COVID-19 cases, but what about other needs? What if you have a stroke or heart attack? Will there be enough supplies for everyone?

There will according to Hill.

"We have 52 ICU beds here at the hospital, so we had plenty of ventilators before then but because we don't know the numbers of patients who may need them, our corporate office has secured more," she says.

That's not all. Baptist Health is a part of a system of nine hospitals. The corporate offices are able to move supplies around to the facilities with a lot of patients.

"We have more than we need, and we have ventilators in storage just in case. We hope that they will come and we won't need them," Hill continues.

The hospital uses all private rooms. Hill explained this will allow for more space if a large number of patients need care. But she stresses if you don't have COVID-19, do not be afraid to go to the emergency room for help.

"If they're having symptoms of a heart attack they should not be afraid to come into the emergency room, because we want them to be well and we can help them and we have a lot of staff that are not involved with the coronavirus that can help take care of them."

Hill says the hospital is working tests with faster results. She hopes eventually test results will come in within an hour or two.