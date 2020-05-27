Hospitals preparing for 'trauma season'

Healthcare is continuing to reopen in Kentucky. Most elective procedures and non-emergency surgeries are being allowed. It comes at a time when traumatic injuries are the most common.

UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT

Doctors at UK HealthCare call the six month period beginning on Memorial Day "trauma season," where historically, the number of trauma cases goes up. But in the midst of a global pandemic, will that still be the case?

Dr. Andrew Bernard, a trauma surgeon at UK says that usually, trauma season reflects the climate outside. When it's cold, fewer people are out, exposing themselves to the risk of serious injuries.

"From about April, May, on through the fall we really pick up in terms of activity at the trauma [center] because people just get out and enjoy the nice seasonal weather," said Dr. Bernard.

Lockdown is having a similar effect on Kentucky hospitals.

"We saw a big dip when people were locked down but now that people are back out and about, we're back to our usual volume," said Dr. Bernard.

Doctors say the most common traumatic injuries are falls, followed closely by car crashes.

"When the pandemic was really at full bore and the governor asked us to stay home, car crash injuries as you can imagine, dropped off," said Dr. Bernard. "Now that people are out and about we're going to see more of it."

Knowing that, Dr. Bernard wants to assure everyone that UK Hospital is a safe environment to come to- especially with a serious injury.

"We're considering everybody to be at risk, including myself when I walked in in the morning; that's why I get asked the screening questions. We're wearing masks, we're cleaning our hands as we always have, and we're keeping everybody really safe."

Hospital officials say that if you have an emergency or an urgent situation, whether or not it's related to COVID-19, they remain ready to help.