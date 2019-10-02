Hot, dry weather leaves questions about fall colors

It’s about a week into fall, but it seems like there are no signs from Mother Nature that autumn has arrived.

Temperatures are at record highs, and many of the leaves don't have the vibrant fall colors we're used to in Central Kentucky.

Bright reds, oranges, and yellows typically paint the fall trees across the Bluegrass by mid-October.

"Those drought-like conditions going into fall really lead to muted colors, and as you can see they're already starting to turn,” says horticulture specialist Amanda Sears. “The trees are under so much stress they're really already starting to drop leaves."

The trees are starting to drop their leaves to become dormant until the spring. The dry, dead leaves not only aren't the prettiest, they're more of a fire hazard than usual.

"Everything is so dry right now. I know there are already some fires in the Red River Gorge and Rockcastle County as well, but, everything is dry timber right now and could go up very easily."

With a few chances for rain, there's a chance for the leaves to recover, but those odds are very slim.

"My worry is it's almost going to be too little too late. I think also the temperatures cooling will help so if we can get a little cooler temperatures and maybe some rainfall it may impact the leaves a little better."

In short, even as conditions become more fall-like, our fall colors still may not.

