Hotels feeling the strain from COVID-19

While people are being asked to stay at home, hotels are suffering.

Companies tell WKYT they’ve been dealing with cancellations, and have had to limit staff due to lack of guests. One hotel manager tells WKYT they’ve had to layoff or furlough more than 90% of their staff.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association released numbers saying around 38,000 people who work in the hotel industry or a related industry have lost their jobs so far in Kentucky.

With people not traveling and so many other businesses shutting down occupancy has been dropping for the past several weeks.

The general manager at the Hyatt Regency tells WKYT they’ve had to lay off the majority of their staff. They simply don’t have enough guests to provide for. He also says he’s afraid that if this goes on for more than a couple of months the hospitality industry as we know it will be changed forever, with many hotels being unable to reopen.

A few blocks away at the City Center they’ve had to let go of hundreds of employees who were just recently hired. They had their grand opening just a few months ago and tell me their February numbers were well ahead of projections. But then the impact of the coronavirus started to be felt.

They want to remind people they are still open for business.

Marriott Global is down to 10 to 15% occupancy,” says Barry Kuhnke, with Marriott City Center. “We are ahead that that. We still have some bookings coming in, we are open for business. We are still getting some phone calls. Booking some groups. We certainly have lost some, unfortunately, but we remain optimistic that we are in for a quick turnaround. I just wish we knew how long this is going to last – but we keep our head up.”

The hotels at City Center had to close their restaurants to the public. They are still able to offer room service, as well as food to go. They say because this all happened so quickly, they had a lot of food that would have gone to waste, but they’re going to be able to donate it to a local food bank.

