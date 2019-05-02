House Democrats request briefing from Gov. Bevin on pension relief bill

Kentucky House Democratic leaders have sent a letter to Governor Matt Bevin formally requesting a briefing on the new pension relief bill set to be considered in an upcoming special session.

The bill is aimed at giving regional universities, county health departments and other agencies relief from a spike in pension costs.

In the letter, signed by representatives Rocky Adkins, Derrick Graham, and Joni Jenkins, legislators express concern that Republican lawmakers were given a thorough and in-person briefing on the bill, while the three Democrats only received a late-afternoon review over the phone. The letter also points out that the briefing they received came before they received a copy of the bill to study.

The letter continues, saying Democrats were told by staff members that a briefing would be possible for those that had questions about the legislation and that upon reviewing the bill, “our caucus has many.”

Democratic leaders are calling for the briefing to happen as soon as Monday morning if Bevin calls for the start of the special session on that day.

