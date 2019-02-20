House Education Committee approves Kentucky school safety bill

The House Education Committee approved Senate Bill 1 on Wednesday which is meant to address Kentucky's growing school safety needs.

The bill, according to sponsors, is built around "hardening targets to secure our schools, building an increased culture of student connection and promoting oversight and accountability as it relates to school safety."

It would also provide more "fully-trained resource officers and mental health professionals" in schools.

Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, said in an interview last week that he’s been pleased to see school safety efforts growing in the commonwealth, especially with legislation like Senate Bill 1, the “School Safety and Resiliency Act” making its way through the Kentucky General Assembly.

The bill does a good a job of targeting what Akers calls “hardware” and “heartware” – meaning it tries to address the emotional and mental aspects of school safety, aside from just changing procedures and adding safety officers, he says.

The bill now advances to the House of Representatives for full consideration.

