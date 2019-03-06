House Judiciary Committee approves bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky

The House Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 136 Wednesday night in Frankfort.

The vote: 16 yes, 1 no, 1 pass.

BREAKING: The House Judiciary Committee APPROVES HB 136 @WKYT — Angela Reighard (@AngelaWKYT) March 7, 2019

House Bill 136 will look to make medical marijuana available for up to 60,000 Kentuckians.

Kentucky would become the 34th state in the nation to legalize marijuana if this bill becomes law.

“This consensus legislation was crafted based on the input of numerous stakeholders, and will improve the quality of life of our fellow citizens suffering from chronic pain and life-altering illnesses, for which no traditional medicine has been effective,” St. Onge said.

Notably, the bill no longer allows consumption of medicinal marijuana by smoking. It also prohibits the “home grow” element formerly in the legislation, which allowed up to six plants to be cultivated by patients themselves, and establishes a list of qualified medical conditions to provide guidelines for a recommendation.

“A strong majority of Kentuckians support medical marijuana, in addition to a strong majority of House members,” Rep. Nemes said. “Now is the time for us to provide our people with a remedy for ailments that numerous studies prove to be effective. It’s time for us to let the doctor decide.”

"So this is basically the Hail Mary. We need to have it heard, or we're going to be talking about this in 2020," said Robert Matheny, a medical marijuana advocate who also owns a shop in Nicholasville that sells CBD products. "These people can't wait. This is life or death for a lot of people. This isn't anything about getting high."

Under the terms of the legislation, the use of medical marijuana would be regulated by the Public Protection Cabinet.

The bill now advances to the full House of Representatives for consideration. It has 43 cosponsors, including members from both parties.

Three other cannabis-related bills filed in Frankfort are stuck in committee: SB 80 would legalize recreational marijuana; SB 82 would decriminalize marijuana possession; and SB 83 would establish workplace protections for public employees using industrial hemp products.

The Legislative Research Commission contributed to this report.