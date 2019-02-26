Kentucky House OKs bill to ban abortions based on gender, disability

FRANKFORT, February 7 -- Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, R-Belton, comments on House Bill 11, a bill relating to student health, in the House Health and Family Services Committee. (LRC Public Information)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:18 PM, Feb 26, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would block women from obtaining abortions based on the gender, race or disability of the fetus.

The measure cleared the Republican-led chamber on a 67-25 vote on Tuesday after a long, emotional debate. The bill now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate.

Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty said her bill recognizes that "all human life has intrinsic value."

Speaking against the bill, Rep. Maria Sorolis said it's presumptuous for lawmakers to "decide the burdens another family must bear" when it's discovered that a pregnancy will result in the delivery of a profoundly disabled baby.

The bill is one of several being considered this year to restrict abortion in Kentucky.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus