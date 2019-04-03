House chairman asks IRS for 6 years of Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee chairman has formally requested the IRS provide six years of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns as Democrats try to shed light on his complex financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

The request Wednesday by Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, who heads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is the first such demand for a sitting president's tax information in 45 years. The unprecedented move is likely to set off a huge legal battle between Democrats controlling the House and the Trump administration.

Neal made the request in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, asking for Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018.

