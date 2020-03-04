House committee advances bill aimed at protecting sports officials

A Kentucky House committee has advanced a bill aimed at protecting sports officials from threats.

[Kentucky bill aims to curb violence toward sports officials]

Supporters say the bill comes in the wake of numerous cases of violence and intimidation at sporting events.

The bill passed with 12 yes votes, but six representatives passed.

If made law, it would make intimidation of a sports official a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.

It comes after the KHSAA and one sports official talked of an increasingly hostile environment at numerous sporting events.

The bill would impact any sports official officiating in Kentucky, from little league, on up to middle and high school sports and college.

The bill's language says a person is guilty of intimidation when he or she makes any threat to a sports official to cause physical injury to the person, bodily damage or property damage.

Kenny Culp testified before the committee and said a coach assaulted him after he officiated a youth basketball game. He is still recuperating from his injuries.

"Got to have something. It is getting out of hand. See it everywhere, every state," Culp said. "People are getting assaulted, getting hit in the nose and the face."

Julian Tackett, the commissioner of the KHSAA, says intimidation is happening more often.

"Where cars are blocked in, parents chase officials off the floor or out of the gym, things that are more aggressive than they used to be," Tackett said.

Several lawmakers did have concerns of the bill being a bit far-reaching.

One lawmaker says it punishes more than just physical assault. That was primarily the reason why some lawmakers passed on voting for the bill.

The bill now goes to the House floor, but it's not clear when it will be called.