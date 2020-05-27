House Democratic leaders call for Rep. Maddox censure

House Democratic leaders are calling on Republican leadership to officially censure State Representative Savannah Maddox.

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission

In a press conference at the Capitol Annex Building, State Representatives Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton displayed tweets from Maddox in years past, saying her words have been racist and intolerant.

They say those-- along with her presence at earlier protests set the stage for Sunday's rally where a group hanged the governor in effigy.

While other elected officials have attended previous rallies, Democratic leaders say Maddox distinguished herself enough to require official censure.

"We certainly think that Representative Maddox, for whatever reason, has been the most forefront in this at these rallies and with the things she's said publicly about the governor, but I think they all should be held accountable as well, it is not just one person," said Representative Jenkins.

Jenkins says the official censure would have to be at a time when the whole general assembly is in session, and would take two-thirds of the House to agree— formally censuring Maddox for her actions and allow her the opportunity to apologize.

In a statement, Maddox says she condemns all acts of hate in political contexts.

“The Kentucky Democratic Party is scrambling to shore up political cover for the economic devastation Governor Beshear’s actions have created, of which I have been a vocal critic," Maddox said. "This press conference is part of a concerted effort to shift blame onto myself and other legislators who have stood by Kentuckians who are hurting, and further signifies an unwillingness to face the fact that Kentucky ranks #1 in unemployment in the nation- with 40% of our workforce out of a job."

"Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians have been waiting for well over a month to receive unemployment, and they are running out of hope. They cannot get answers from the Governor’s administration, and do not know how they’re going to pay their bills or put food on the table. They are the reason that I will not be silenced in demanding accountability from our Governor. Neither I, nor any of the legislators being implicated by the Governor were present at Sunday’s rally- and I stand in unison with the House Majority Caucus in condemning all acts of hatred in the context of political discourse,” Maddox said.