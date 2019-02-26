House panel endorses rollback of technology chief's pay after Gov. Bevin's raise

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to roll back the giant pay raise GOP Gov. Matt Bevin gave to the state's chief technology official.

The bill that cleared a House committee on Tuesday could result in a pay cut of about $175,000 for Charles Grindle, the state's chief information officer.

The Courier Journal revealed Bevin raised Grindle's salary from $160,000 a year to $375,000. Bevin has defended the higher salary, pointing to Grindle's experience.

House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney says his bill to roll back the pay raise reflects concerns among taxpayers.

The bill would prohibit the technology chief's salary from exceeding the salary received by the highest-paid chief information officer in bordering states.

Bill supporters say the highest salary in a neighboring state is $200,112.