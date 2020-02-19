House passes bill to limit price of insulin in Kentucky

A bill to limit the price of insulin passed the Kentucky House on Wednesday.

House Bill 12 would cap that cost at just one hundred dollars a month, regardless of the amount or type of insulin needed to fill a person's prescription.

The bill states one out of every eight Kentuckians has been diagnosed with diabetes, which is about half a million people. It says most of those people struggle to pay for their full recommended insulin dosage, and some even ration it out incorrectly just to cut down on costs.

If this bill becomes a law, Kentucky would be the third state to put a price cap in insulin.