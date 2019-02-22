House resolution supporting border wall draws critics, supporters

Discussion on the House floor Friday was consumed by a resolution adopted a day earlier, that some members say they were both offended and ashamed by.

“I am sickened that my name is on that resolution,” says Democratic 14th District Rep. Joni Jenkins.

That was the consensus of those rising to speak against House Resolution 122 brought forward by Representative Robert Goforth on Thursday.

The resolution commends President Donald Trump's National Emergency regarding border security, as well as the work of ICE, and was adopted with a voice vote, meaning individual votes were not recorded.

“I am an immigrant and those words cut into my soul,” says 40th District Rep. Nima Kulkarni, who started discussions on Friday.

“Painting all immigrants with the same criminal brush as murderers, rapists, gang members, and thieves, as that resolution so gleefully does, reinforces the fear and hate mongering that is rising in our country today.”

Rep. Goforth, however, disagrees with critics, saying, “They are mistaken. She said something about immigrants. I am all for immigrants. We are a country of immigrants and always will be.”

Goforth also voiced disagreement with some representative’s remarks that he used the house floor as a political prop for his campaign for governor.

“[This] has nothing to do with politics and has everything to do with my heart, and caring about people, and making sure they are safe and protected.”

As part of the resolution a copy will be sent to Congress saying it is supported by Kentucky's House of Representatives.

Lawmakers opposing the resolution say they will be sending their own letter to Congress.

